Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.97.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.45.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $519,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 80.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after buying an additional 231,764 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 466.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 70,980 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 48.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 398,707 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,006,000 after buying an additional 374,947 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

