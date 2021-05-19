BakeryToken (BAKE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $366.43 Million

BakeryToken (CURRENCY:BAKE) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. One BakeryToken coin can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00011949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BakeryToken has a market cap of $884.03 million and approximately $366.43 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BakeryToken has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00071273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.57 or 0.00333058 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00076198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

BakeryToken Coin Profile

BakeryToken (BAKE) is a coin. BakeryToken’s total supply is 277,237,400 coins and its circulating supply is 188,717,930 coins. The official website for BakeryToken is www.bakeryswap.org . BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@BakerySwap . BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance. “

