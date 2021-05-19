Banano Trading 38.4% Lower Over Last Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 39.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Banano has traded down 38.4% against the US dollar. One Banano coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market cap of $33.09 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00073433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.37 or 0.00337544 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (CRYPTO:BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,444,246 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,917,902 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

