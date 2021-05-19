Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco BBVA Argentina to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBAR opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $5.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $627.01 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

