Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,130.72

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,130.72 ($14.77) and traded as low as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 1,120 ($14.63), with a volume of 40,184 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,099.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,130.72.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile (LON:BGEO)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.