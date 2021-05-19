Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,628 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.28% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,052,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 24,276 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 544,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 38,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.80 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

In related news, Director James C. Hale III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.76 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

