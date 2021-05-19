Bank of Montreal (BMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of Montreal to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $101.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $45.35 and a one year high of $101.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.8402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.