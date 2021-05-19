Bank of Montreal (BMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$2.32 per share for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

Shares of BMO opened at C$122.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$79.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$63.62 and a 12 month high of C$122.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$115.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$102.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 51.59%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMO. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 price objective (up previously from C$110.00) on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.50.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

