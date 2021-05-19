Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$142.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from C$125.00 to C$142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.31.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of BMO stock traded down C$0.22 on Wednesday, reaching C$122.14. 1,232,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,863. The company has a market cap of C$79.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$115.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$102.85. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of C$63.62 and a one year high of C$122.80.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The business had revenue of C$6.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.9399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.