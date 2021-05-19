Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. Purchases 1,565 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $249.93 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.59. The company has a market capitalization of $178.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

