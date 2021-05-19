Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $143.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $143.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.16 million to $144.20 million. Banner posted sales of $147.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $559.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $557.40 million to $562.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $561.70 million, with estimates ranging from $546.70 million to $585.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Banner has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Banner by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banner by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 676,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,501,000 after purchasing an additional 113,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

