Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Baozun’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of BZUN stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $34.56. 1,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,586. Baozun has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.29.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

