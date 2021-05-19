Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.
NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. Baozun has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.
Baozun Company Profile
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.