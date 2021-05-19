Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Raised to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BZUN. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.29.

Get Baozun alerts:

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $34.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.18. Baozun has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,409,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,039,000 after purchasing an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.