Bar Harbor Trust Services Buys 3,615 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.40. The company had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,350. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $96.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

