Barclay F. Corbus Sells 6,720 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34.
Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
