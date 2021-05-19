Barclay F. Corbus Sells 6,720 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,206,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.34.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 4,697.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 34,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

