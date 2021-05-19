Barclays Cuts Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target to $71.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $101.00 to $71.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMND. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Shares of LMND stock opened at $73.87 on Wednesday. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.31 and its 200-day moving average is $105.24.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $3,747,120 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

