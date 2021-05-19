Barclays Raises Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $19.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COMP. Compass Point initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Compass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.43. Compass has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin bought 411,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

