Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Shares Down 4.6%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) shares traded down 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27. 143,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 302,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

About Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.