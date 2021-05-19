Base Protocol Trading Down 23.6% This Week (BASE)

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Base Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.79 or 0.00005081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $50,459.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00076979 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 38.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $433.98 or 0.01232799 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00102729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00055306 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 1,623,842 coins and its circulating supply is 1,137,346 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

