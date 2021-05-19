Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $536.27 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00002212 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 36.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.58 or 0.00079020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00018066 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $495.52 or 0.01323544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00058084 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,759.89 or 0.10042684 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

