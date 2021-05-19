BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.80 million.

NASDAQ:BBQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 35,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,680. BBQ has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $15.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.28.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. BBQ had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have commented on BBQ. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc sold 20,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $288,854.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,295 shares of company stock worth $816,060. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items, and side dishes and appetizers that are prepared using proprietary seasoning ingredients, sauces, and mixes.

