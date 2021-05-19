BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.28.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$59.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$53.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$56.37. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$60.14.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

