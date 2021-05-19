BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE stock opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $49.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in BCE by 67,500.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in BCE in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

