Beam (BEAM) Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Beam has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Beam has a market cap of $84.11 million and $36.78 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00002490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000846 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,314,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

