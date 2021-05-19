Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.20

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.20 and traded as high as $2.75. Beasley Broadcast Group shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 44,805 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.20.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Caroline Beasley bought 20,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.49 per share, with a total value of $51,236.73. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 275,659 shares in the company, valued at $686,390.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 36,631 shares of company stock worth $93,459. 58.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 289,956 shares in the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

