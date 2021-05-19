Beer Money (BEER) Hits Market Capitalization of $185,090.31

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Beer Money coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beer Money has a total market cap of $185,090.31 and approximately $35,317.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

Beer Money Profile

BEER is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 399,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

