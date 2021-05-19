Beetle Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,366.00 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 59.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $265,391.90 and $88,366.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

