Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Trading Down 6.2%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA)’s share price traded down 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €57.30 ($67.41) and last traded at €57.80 ($68.00). 114,370 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €61.60 ($72.47).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Befesa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €59.39 and its 200-day moving average is €52.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

