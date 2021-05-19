Bela Market Cap Reaches $189,991.29 (BELA)

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 31.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. One Bela coin can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bela has traded up 71.1% against the US dollar. Bela has a total market capitalization of $189,991.29 and $21.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.75 or 0.00544699 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 38% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002408 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (CRYPTO:BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 55,116,440 coins and its circulating supply is 48,970,057 coins. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . Bela’s official website is livebela.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bela is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Bela platform. BELA token can be earned by participating in the social media ecosystem, either by posting or liking photos of other users. “

Buying and Selling Bela

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

