Belt (BELT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.84 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 44% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Belt has traded 62.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $37.84 million and $2.50 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $20.97 or 0.00058912 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00064234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.47 or 0.00304744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00178194 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00030195 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

