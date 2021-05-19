Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.51

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.51 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.10 ($0.05). Beowulf Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 90,235 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.12. The company has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -21.50.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile (LON:BEM)

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include Kallak magnetite iron ore deposit that is located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg license, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects, which are located in Eastern Finland; Raapysjarvi exploration permit, which is a 716 hector exploration area located in the municipality of Tuusniemi in Eastern Finland; Karhunmaki project, which located in Lapua municipality within the Southern Ostrobothnia region in Western Finland; Mitrovica project, which is located in northern Kosovo and covering an area of 55 square kilometers; and Viti project that is located in south-eastern Kosovo and covering an area of 213 square kilometers.

