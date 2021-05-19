Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $83.40.
UiPath Company Profile
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.