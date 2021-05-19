Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on UiPath in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82. UiPath has a 1-year low of $61.50 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496 over the last quarter.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

