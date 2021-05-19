Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.72 and last traded at $27.61. 11,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 346,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.53 per share, for a total transaction of $147,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,287 shares of company stock worth $534,333. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $709,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

