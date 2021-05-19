Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.
Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.
In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
