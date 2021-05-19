Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BERY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.24. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,689,780 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

