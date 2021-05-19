Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $383,629.00

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 27.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002155 BTC on exchanges. Beyond Finance has a market cap of $3.82 million and $383,629.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 47.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00067600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00308603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.49 or 0.00176669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $334.33 or 0.00888314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 43.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00029671 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,708,545 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

