BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $44.81 and a 1 year high of $82.07.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,981,599 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $553,843,000 after purchasing an additional 180,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $199,007,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,535,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,906,000 after buying an additional 257,110 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

