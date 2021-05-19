BidiPass (BDP) Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $291,707.36 and $23,164.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00068656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $403.25 or 0.01066335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00054214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00095709 BTC.

About BidiPass

BDP is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

