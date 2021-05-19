Big Data Protocol (BDP) Trading 55% Lower Over Last Week

Big Data Protocol (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Big Data Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001174 BTC on major exchanges. Big Data Protocol has a market cap of $11.49 million and $3.68 million worth of Big Data Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Big Data Protocol has traded 55% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Big Data Protocol Coin Profile

Big Data Protocol (BDP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. Big Data Protocol’s total supply is 32,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 24,784,665 coins. Big Data Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol . Big Data Protocol’s official website is www.bigdataprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Big Data Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bigdataprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol tokenizes commercially valuable data through a network of 14,141 professional data providers and makes the data token liquid on Uniswap. Users earn data by providing liquidity to data tokens. The Protocol sources commercially valuable data, tokenizes it and makes it liquid. “

Buying and Selling Big Data Protocol

