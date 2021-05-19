BIKI Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.63 Million (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. BIKI has a market capitalization of $19.21 million and $2.63 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BIKI has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00079598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00018051 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01300305 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,276.75 or 0.10594651 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00059226 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

