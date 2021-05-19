Biomea Fusion Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on May 26th (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion’s (NASDAQ:BMEA) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, May 26th. Biomea Fusion had issued 9,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 16th. The total size of the offering was $153,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

NASDAQ BMEA opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.