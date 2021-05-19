BioNTech (BNTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) in the last few weeks:
- 5/18/2021 – BioNTech is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/17/2021 – BioNTech had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.
- 5/17/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $118.00 to $159.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/11/2021 – BioNTech was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $206.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.
- 5/11/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $118.00 to $159.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $193.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
- 4/19/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $110.00 to $118.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $104.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – BioNTech had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – BioNTech was given a new $130.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – BioNTech had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – BioNTech was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “
Shares of BNTX stock traded up $4.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,835,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,758. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.08. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $213.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a PE ratio of -99.54 and a beta of -1.74.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after acquiring an additional 193,521 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
