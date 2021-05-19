Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT) Shares Down 0.1%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)’s share price fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.70. 9,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 39,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOT. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $747,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,402,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,386,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,213,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Biotech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,916,000.

About Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Biotech Acquisition Company is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.