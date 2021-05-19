Bismuth (BIS) Price Down 30.6% Over Last Week

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000590 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $4.17 million and $1,707.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00013685 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,027,208 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Buying and Selling Bismuth

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

