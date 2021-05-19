bitCNY Hits Market Capitalization of $4.31 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $11.93 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 32.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00071829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.04 or 0.00339325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.57 or 0.00182957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 36.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01018994 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 37% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00033073 BTC.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.