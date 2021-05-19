BitCoal (COAL) Hits Market Cap of $30,900.44

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 30% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitCoal has traded down 40.3% against the dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $30,900.44 and approximately $341.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.84 or 0.00569062 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001294 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.