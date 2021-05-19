Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 45.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $2.45 million and $385.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

