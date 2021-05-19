Bitcoin Interest Hits Market Capitalization of $109,460.19 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $109,460.19 and approximately $39.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00411470 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00164104 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013397 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00202149 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 79.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004040 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.