Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Hits Market Cap of $465.49 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $55.00 or 0.00145314 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $465.49 million and approximately $36.45 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003087 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003003 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00019915 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004905 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

