Bitcoin SV Trading Down 48.7% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 19th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.43 billion and $3.03 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $182.95 or 0.00466664 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 48.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,202.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $780.21 or 0.01990179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00050551 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001703 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003648 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,737,127 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

