Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0026 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $75,281.76 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00073869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.68 or 0.00324394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00195801 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004566 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.01146441 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00038104 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

